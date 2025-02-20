“I don’t know why I’m apologising for Korg on their behalf…”: There’s a lot we love about Korg’s latest DIY synth – but it has one significant problem for owners of the original
Watch our video review and demo of Korg’s budget-friendly, build-it-yourself Nu:Tekt NTS-1 mkII
Korg’s Nu:Tekt NTS-1 was a pleasant surprise when it arrived a few years ago. A DIY synth kit featuring a single monophonic digital oscillator, but with the ability to host custom sound engines created via Korg’s open SDK.
It also featured a multimode filter, envelope generator, three LFOs and an arp, plus an audio input that allowed it to function as an effects processor too.
Now version 2 has arrived. It's still cheap, still a DIY kit, but with some upgraded features. In the video above, MusicRadar’s tech reviews editor Simon Arblaster gets hands on with the mkII, demoing some of its coolest new features, but also wrestling with a few gripes – one of which is likely to be particularly disappointing for owners of v1.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm the Managing Editor of Music Technology at MusicRadar and former Editor-in-Chief of Future Music, Computer Music and Electronic Musician. I've been messing around with music tech in various forms for over two decades. I've also spent the last 10 years forgetting how to play guitar. Find me in the chillout room at raves complaining that it's past my bedtime.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“I want to shout from a mountain top about this incredible technology”: Is Dreamtronic's Synthesizer V Studio 2 Pro really the first artificial vocalist to finally nail the fake factor?
"It's a theremin on steroids": Soma Laboratory's Flux brings the theremin into the 21st century with sixteen dimensions of control over a supercharged synthesizer