“I don’t know why I’m apologising for Korg on their behalf…”: There’s a lot we love about Korg’s latest DIY synth – but it has one significant problem for owners of the original

There's a lot we love about Korg's DIY synth… but it has one big problem: Nu:Tekt NTS-1 mkII review - YouTube

Korg’s Nu:Tekt NTS-1 was a pleasant surprise when it arrived a few years ago. A DIY synth kit featuring a single monophonic digital oscillator, but with the ability to host custom sound engines created via Korg’s open SDK.

It also featured a multimode filter, envelope generator, three LFOs and an arp, plus an audio input that allowed it to function as an effects processor too.

Now version 2 has arrived. It's still cheap, still a DIY kit, but with some upgraded features. In the video above, MusicRadar’s tech reviews editor Simon Arblaster gets hands on with the mkII, demoing some of its coolest new features, but also wrestling with a few gripes – one of which is likely to be particularly disappointing for owners of v1.