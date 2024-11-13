“The music industry is directly responsible for 540,000 tons of carbon emissions each year”: AIR Studios set an example by embracing climate sustainability

First opened by the legendary Beatles producer Sir George Martin in 1970 (and later moved to Hampstead's Lyndhurst Hall in 1991), AIR Studios has played host to some of the world's most acclaimed artists and composers. Now, it has taken a notable step of tracking its emissions in an effort to set a green example to the wider industry.

Partnering with UK-based carbon accounting platform Climatise, AIR intends to use the platform's detailed and streamlined data collection services to monitor its emissions, and make a point to the wider music production industry that tackling climate change is something that should be of pivotal concern for all major studios going forward.

AIR Studios' CEO Simon Knee stated that "Working with Climatise to accurately measure and manage our carbon emissions aligns with AIR’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Our studios have hosted some of the world's most influential artists and we recognise our responsibility to lead by example in the pursuit of sustainability. Together, we’re charting a course for a greener future in the recording industry."

(Image credit: AIR Studios)

According to data provided by AIR and Climatise, the music industry is directly responsible for 540,000 tons of carbon emissions each year, while major film productions can emit an average of 3,370 tons of carbon per production.

It's hoped that AIR Studios partnership with Climatise will encourage others in both industries to take action.

The collaboration aims to fulfil the following three-point plan:



1. "Identification of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data which comprise the direct and indirect emissions resulting from AIR Studios’ daily operational activities."

2. "Identification of Scope 3 emissions data consisting of indirect emissions that occur outside of AIR Studios’ direct operations, such as emissions stemming from within the studio’s supply chain, which account for 90% of total emissions."

3. "Streamlining accumulated data into actionable insights that will allow the studio to determine the best strategies to reduce energy use and easily meet Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) obligations."



In doing this, AIR Studios has become one of the first modern recording studios to embrace sustainability reporting.

The CEO of Climatise, Lennon Harding-Wade stated that, "This collaboration serves as a testament to AIR Studios' commitment to reducing its environmental impact, positioning them as a first mover in the recording industry’s growing efforts to address climate change. We're honoured to support AIR Studios in their sustainability journey. Our platform is designed to provide the detailed insights needed to make meaningful reductions in carbon emissions, and we're excited to see the positive impact this will have on the production and music industry."

For more information, head to AIR Studios' website and for more info on Climatise, and what they do, head here