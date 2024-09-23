"UFX Reverb contains just about every en vogue feature a modern reverb needs": UJam is giving a fantastic reverb plugin away for free

Released in 2023, UJam's UFX Reverb is an algorithmic reverb plugin that we described in our review as containing "just about every en vogue feature a 2023 reverb needs".

It may well be 2024, but music technology has not advanced so far as to render our judgements irrelevant, and UFX Reverb remains a fantastic reverb plugin. What has changed is the price, or lack thereof: UJam is now giving UFX Reverb away for free until the end of October, saving you a tidy $69.

This is an absolute no-brainer of a download, then, considering UFX Reverb's full-featured spec sheet and versatile sound. The plugin's 10 reverb modes would be more than enough for a freebie, offering conventional Spring, Plate, Room and Hall options alongside reversed and gated reverbs, but in addition to this we have a wide array of tools for sound design that makes UFX far more than just a bread-and-butter 'verb.

On the right-hand side of the plugin's UI you'll find familiar controls for shaping its reverb including Time, Size and Pre-Delay, along with a trio of dials for tweaking its tonal character. Below this we have a handy Mix slider, along with controls for Ducking and Freeze, which'll let you create rhythmic pumping effects and conjure infinitely sustained ambiences.

Towards the left-most portion of the interface we have a Filter section with a rather generous selection of 26 filter types, with presets that incorporate distortion, modulation and lo-fi effects. The Finisher dial opens up an even more impressive smorgasbord of additional effects with glitchy and rhythmic processors that slice, dice and mangle your reverbs into exciting patterns.

You're unfortunately not able to go under the hood and tweak these effects, but it's a free plugin, so we're not complaining. What you can - and should - do, though, is hit the Surprise icon here to randomize UFX Reverb's parameters and instantly dial in some inspiring and experimental sounds.

UJam UFX Reverb is available now in VST/VST3/AU/AAX formats for macOS and Windows. Download it here.