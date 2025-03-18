Serum 2 just dropped: one of the greatest soft synths of all time gets a massive update - and it's completely free for existing users

After more than a decade of anticipation, Xfer Records has finally dropped the sequel to its wildly popular synth plugin Serum, transforming this already-formidable wavetable synth into something much more versatile and powerful - and if you already own Serum, you can download Serum 2 right now for free.

Serum 2 vastly expands the capabilities of its predecessor with new spectral, granular and sample-based oscillators, enhanced effects, expanded modulation options, an updated interface, clip editor and built-in arpeggiator, along with a host of minor improvements. This is a colossal update that makes Serum 2 a serious rival to powerhouse hybrid synth plugins like Arturia Pigments 6 and Kilohearts Phase Plant.

Serum's arsenal of oscillators has been expanded to include a total of five oscillator types, and the OG wavetable oscillator has been upgraded with dual warping, a new smooth interpolation mode and a raft of extra warp modes, including true FM and phase distortion. Three primary oscillators can now be utilized in a single patch, opening up a wide range of possibilities for experimentation with FM routing.

Two sample-based oscillators turn Serum 2 into a flexible sampler and multisampler equipped with a library of stock samples that spans orchestras, keys, guitars and more, and you can load in your own .sfz files. The new granular oscillator can create complex and evolving textures by breaking down samples into tiny grains of audio, while the spectral oscillator conjures up new sounds by harmonically resynthesizing imported samples, wavetables or even image files in real time.

(Image credit: Xfer Records)

Serum 2's dual filter section has been bolstered with eleven new filter types, including emulations of classic ladder filters and a disperser-style "diffuser" filter, while the effects section has been overhauled with new flexible routing and several new processors, including an analogue-style frequency shifter and convolution reverb, and new signal splitter modules can be used to get deep into multi-band and mid/side processing.

The synth's modulation capabilities have also been improved, with the number of available LFOs taken from four to ten, and an additional envelope bringing the total to four. Any oscillator or filter can now act as a modulation source, and LFO modes have been expanded with two chaos modes, an S&H generator, and a Path LFO mode for vector-based modulation that follows a path drawn on an XY grid.

If as if that wasn't quite enough for you, Serum 2 has also been equipped with an enhanced mod matrix, new mixer panel, multimode arpeggiator and a sophisticated clip sequencer and MIDI editor with automation and probabilistic sequencing. The plugin's revamped preset browser can be used to preview, categorize and tag its 626 factory presets, and long-time users will be pleased to know that Serum 2 is backwards-compatible with existing presets for its predecessor.

Xfer Records Serum 2 is available now for macOS and Windows in VST3/AU/AAX formats. It's currently priced at an introductory discount of $189 until June 1st, when it'll bounce back to $249.

Find out more on Xfer Records' website.