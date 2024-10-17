"Many offer 'vintage-sounding' samples, but we’re offering the real thing": Tracklib announces "first of its kind" royalty-free sample packs made up of authentic '70s recordings
The Actually Vintage series launches with two sample packs made up of recordings made in Rome in the 1970s
Sampling platform Tracklib has announced the release of a new series of sample packs that feature authentic and original "vintage" recordings, repackaged and released as royalty-free samples.
Tracklib is a service that enables producers to discover, sample and license original recordings without the hassle and expense of the traditional sample clearance process. Its catalogue of 100k+ songs covers everything from obscure '60s film soundtracks to '90s R&B, and Tracklib has been used to find and clear samples by producers for Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Lil Wayne.
The newly-announced Actually Vintage sample packs will form part of Sounds, a royalty-free library of one-shots and loops that complements Tracklib's existing catalogue of full songs. Two new sample packs have been announced thus far in the series, both of which feature music from the Italian record label Sonor Music Editions, recorded in Rome in the 1970s.
By Italian composer Giuliano Sorgini, Ritmi Pecussivi Vari is based on a rare collection of percussion instruments, while the ambient-leaning Ambienti Spazio-Temporali, by Giorgio Carnini and Sandro Brugnolini, is made up of 36 archival loops and atmospheric synth pad samples.
"This is a game-changer for music producers, as it’s never been done before - while many offer 'vintage-sounding' samples, we’re offering the real thing," says Tracklib's Per Stenius.
"With Tracklib’s new announcement, it’s also all about resurrection," reads a statement from Tracklib. "Old, authentic music gets resurrected and repurposed into sample packs for a new generation of music producers.
"By doing so, they can release music with samples without worrying about clearance issues. On top of that, the original musicians and rightsholders generate new revenue streams through Tracklib’s fair model. Everyone wins."
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Find out more on Tracklib's website.
Visit our archive of more than 90,000 free music samples.
I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.
“It's harder to put creators in the centre. It's harder to give them more creative control. But it's worth doing”: Splice CEO Kakul Srivastava on how the new Studio One integration brings the Splice ecosystem directly into the workflows of creators
Studio One becomes the first DAW to integrate Splice as PreSonus launches Studio One Pro 7