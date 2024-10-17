"Many offer 'vintage-sounding' samples, but we’re offering the real thing": Tracklib announces "first of its kind" royalty-free sample packs made up of authentic '70s recordings

Sampling platform Tracklib has announced the release of a new series of sample packs that feature authentic and original "vintage" recordings, repackaged and released as royalty-free samples.

Tracklib is a service that enables producers to discover, sample and license original recordings without the hassle and expense of the traditional sample clearance process. Its catalogue of 100k+ songs covers everything from obscure '60s film soundtracks to '90s R&B, and Tracklib has been used to find and clear samples by producers for Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Lil Wayne.

The newly-announced Actually Vintage sample packs will form part of Sounds, a royalty-free library of one-shots and loops that complements Tracklib's existing catalogue of full songs. Two new sample packs have been announced thus far in the series, both of which feature music from the Italian record label Sonor Music Editions, recorded in Rome in the 1970s.

By Italian composer Giuliano Sorgini, Ritmi Pecussivi Vari is based on a rare collection of percussion instruments, while the ambient-leaning Ambienti Spazio-Temporali, by Giorgio Carnini and Sandro Brugnolini, is made up of 36 archival loops and atmospheric synth pad samples.

"This is a game-changer for music producers, as it’s never been done before - while many offer 'vintage-sounding' samples, we’re offering the real thing," says Tracklib's Per Stenius.

"With Tracklib’s new announcement, it’s also all about resurrection," reads a statement from Tracklib. "Old, authentic music gets resurrected and repurposed into sample packs for a new generation of music producers.

"By doing so, they can release music with samples without worrying about clearance issues. On top of that, the original musicians and rightsholders generate new revenue streams through Tracklib’s fair model. Everyone wins."

Find out more on Tracklib's website.

Visit our archive of more than 90,000 free music samples.