Minimal Audio unveils Current 2.0, the next edition of its all-in-one synth, sampler, multi-effects plugin and content platform

Last year, Minimal Audio announced the release of Current, a hybrid of synth, sampler and multi-effects plugin that also offered access to a cloud-based content platform.

Today, Minimal unveils Current 2.0, an updated version of the instrument that features a new and improved Ul, modulation matrix and frequency shifter effect. If you’re not familiar with Current, check out our original news story to find out more; here’s what’s new in Current 2.0.

Current has been updated with a new Play View that gives music-makers a dedicated space to quickly and easily experiment with preset sounds by assigning various parameters to a dual XY pad. The plugin ships with 400 new presets, along with an expanded factory content library that features more than 800 samples and 170 additional wavetables.

The plugin also benefits from a new mixer panel that lets the user mute, solo and adjust the levels of each sound engine, along with a pop-up modulation matrix that provides access to additional modulation controls.

Though most of the updates to Current focus on its interface and workflow, the plugin’s new Wave Shifter effect brings together a frequency shifter with integrated FM, AM and ring modulation to produce glitchy, experimental textures, and the synth engine has been upgraded to support 32-voice polyphony.

The original version of Current brought together multiple sound engines, effects, and a cloud-based content platform in a single plugin; its two-oscillator wavetable synth is joined by a granular engine, a sampler, and additive sub-oscillator, all passing through a dual multimode filter and an effects section that includes a variety of the company’s effects processors. The plugin also gives users access to Stream, a cloud-based content platform that regularly delivers new presets and samples to subscribers.

Current 2.0 is priced at $199, but is available now at an introductory price of $99. Existing owners of Current can upgrade at no additional charge.

Find out more at Minimal Audio's website.