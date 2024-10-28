"Manipulate any audio source into a hauntingly immersive soundscape": SSL releases Halloween-themed free plugin X-Orcism II: Voices from the Crypt

Solid State Logic is getting in the Halloween spirit this year with the release of a new free plugin. The sequel to a plugin released 11 years ago, SSL X-Orcism II: Voices from the Crypt is a vocal processor and multi-effects plugin aimed at conjuring spooky timbres and haunting soundscapes.

Packing a delay, pitch-shifter, reverb and noise generator into a single processor, X-Orcism II can not only be used to transform your voice into "eerie and supernatural tones", but also to lend an unearthly touch to synths, drums, guitars, or frankly any audio source that needs spooking out.

X-Orcism's simple, easy-to-use interface is equipped with eight encoders; at the top-left we have Echoes and Crypt Size, for dialling in diabolical delays, and beneath that the aptly-named Ghoul and Wail controls can be used to control the pitch-shifter.

Cranking up the Howl control will "evoke the haunting beauty of desolate landscapes" by activating the plugin's noise generator, which SSL suggests that you automate to create tension-building risers, while the Tombverb dial floods the signal in an atmospheric reverb fit for Tutankhamun. You can adjust the wet/dry balance to taste with the adjacent mix control, or reign in the levels using the output control.

X-Orcism II is equipped with a variety of presets to help you get started right away, and custom-built presets can be transferred across DAWs with SSL's cross-platform preset management system.

All in all, X-Orcism II is a neat little free plugin, and what it lacks in fine-grained control, it makes up for in character. Though it'll certainly come in useful for making your voice sound like Frankenstein or summoning dark, eerie soundscapes from your synths, the plugin has the potential to become a useful sound design tool all year round.

X-Orcism II is compatible with macOS and Windows and available in VST/VST3/AU/AAX formats; you'll need to use iLok to authorise it. The plugin is available for free from SSL's website, but you'll be asked to sign up to the company's newsletter before you can download it.