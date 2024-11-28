Cherry Audio's P-10 captures the sound of "one of the most desirable flagship analogue polysynths ever created" - and brings that synth into the 21st century

Cherry Audio | P-10 Synthesizer - YouTube Watch On

Sequential Circuit's Prophet-5 might be the venerable synth-maker's most iconic instrument, but when it comes to flexibility, versatility and raw power, it's the Prophet-10 that stands tall.

Released in 1980, this mammoth synthesizer packed two Prophet-5s in a single chassis and complemented these with a then-innovative polyphonic sequencer. Two keyboards, 20 voices, 10 oscillators and a highly configurable bitimbral architecture made this an 85lb powerhouse of an instrument that - though it understandably didn't sell as well as its more affordable and portable little brother - went down in history as one of SCI's most ambitious releases.

An OG Prophet-10 will set you back around $10,000 in 2024, but thanks to Cherry Audio, you can capture the sound of this revered instrument for a whole lot less. This week, Cherry Audio released P-10, a synth plugin that faithfully recreates the sonics and architecture of the original Prophet-10, with 16-voice polyphony and a handful of modern tweaks thrown in for good measure.

Cherry Audio has lovingly modelled the Prophet-10's Curtis 3340 oscillators and 3320 filters to achieve a convincing emulation of its sound, and has also recreated all of the Prophet-5 and Prophet-10's original factory presets, giving you an extensive collection of over 500 sounds that have been heard across countless '80s classics.

Like the Prophet-10, P-10 is configurable as two independent synths, so you're able to layer two presets together or alternate between two timbral layers with each keystroke, a feature that should make for some complex and varied patterns. Each layer has separate, dedicated controls for all parameters, and unlike the original, can be split across the keyboard. P-10 is equipped with two independent effects chains that can be applied per-layer or globally, offering a choice of distortion, phaser, delay, reverb and chorus.

The synth has been brought into 2024 with the addition of velocity sensitivity, polyphonic aftertouch, an arpeggiator and a four-track step sequencer, along with expanded modulation capabilities. Alongside mono modulation that can use either an LFO or noise generator as its source, P-10 recreates Prophet-10's then-groundbreaking Poly Mod feature, in which each of its voices can be independently modulated. Modulation can also be routed in via any external MIDI controller or aftertouch-equipped keyboard.

Available for macOS and Windows in AU/VST/VST3/AAX and standalone formats, Cherry Audio P-10 is rather generously priced at $59.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Find out more on Cherry Audio's website.