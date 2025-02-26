"The melody unfolds into a descending pattern, gently falling and lingering in a suspended moment of stillness": Sleep Token just shared new sheet music. We asked a pro pianist to perform it - here's what it sounds like

Now, if you already worship at the altar of Sleep Token, you’ll be aware that the progressive metal scene is positively buzzing with excitement over their recent swell of activity that appears to suggest new music is imminent. Recently, the band lit up the online community with a cryptic post on their new TikTok account, leading fans to a mysterious website: showmehowtodanceforever.com. Those who managed to crack a word scramble were prompted to join a mailing list. By doing so, they received an email stating: “Behold, a divide,” and were then asked to choose between two factions, House Veridian and Feathered Host.

Fast forward to today, and the @houseveridian and @featheredhost Instagram accounts made their debut posts with intriguing revelations – two pages of sheet music, one with a green background, the other black, but seemingly the same pieces. It’s only natural to assume this could be an excerpt of a new track from Vessel and his masked crew, but we won't know for sure until we hear something official from the band.

Download Festival booker Andy Copping has suggested that by the time Sleep Token headlines Download this summer, there will be new music out - so we only have a few months to know for certain.

In the meantime, we wanted to hear what this mysterious new notation sounds like in the hands of a professional, so we reached out to our in-house digital piano expert, Quentin Lachapèle, to take a crack at performing it. Take a look below.

And here's the sheet music shared by Sleep Token (Image credit: Sleep Token)

It's worth noting that Quentin is not just a world-class piano player but a professional composer for stage and film, too. So, what better person to break down the notation.

Speaking on the musical composition of the piece, Quentin says, "The first four bars introduce a theme in A minor, played in the upper register, which evolves into a soft syncopated pattern. This gently passes through F major and leads into D minor, where a repeated A note lingers - almost like a fleeting thought," he continues. "The theme returns five more times, each with slight variations: sometimes more syncopated, sometimes with longer, more reflective notes."

"The melody then unfolds into a descending pattern, gently falling and lingering in a suspended moment of stillness. From here, the theme re-emerges, now in the left hand, lower and darker, like a distant echo or a response from the depths."

This brief teaser leaves us hanging on the edge of anticipation. When played slowly on a piano, there’s a sense of something ominous stirring just beyond the horizon - and even with its stripped-back arrangement, it's still unmistakably Sleep Token. The melody hints that the band are staying true to their roots with the new material, but we'll just have to wait to hear what the wider production sounds like.

