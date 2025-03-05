"It's a dream combination": Chompi Club, maker of the viral Chompi sampler, teams up with Chase Bliss

CHOMPI is joining Chase Bliss! - YouTube Watch On

Effects pedal manufacturer Chase Bliss has announced that Chompi Club, maker of the Chompi sampler, is joining its team.

Chompi Club has assured its customers that there will be no "drastic changes" in the near future and that the company's customer support, website and Discord channel will remain in place for the time being, until Chompi eventually transitions into the "Chase Bliss ecosystem".

Chompi is currently sold out, but Chompi Club is working with Chase Bliss on manufacturing another run of the sampler, which will arrive later this year with a firmware update (available free to existing users) that offers new features and functionality. Following that release, international repairs and support will be provided by the Chase Bliss team.

In a video shared to Chase Bliss' YouTube channel, the company's founder and chief designer Joel Korte reveals that he first heard of Chompi Club following the brand's viral 2023 Kickstarter campaign, which raised almost a million dollars in a single day. After connecting at NAMM, the two companies collaborated on the Treasure Island Chompi, a limited-edition version of the sampler exhibited at Superbooth 2024.

"We worked together with you guys, like: 'Hey, how could we make something a bit more official that would connect these two worlds together?'" adds Chompi Club CEO Tobias Hendrickson. "Then we created a couple features that really allow the pedals and Chompi to play together seamlessly. From there it was like: 'holy smokes, this really is a dream pairing, a dream combination.'"

"For so many years, we've been workshopping what a Chase Bliss instrument could look like," says Korte. "When Chompi came along, it checked so many of the boxes, it was impossible not to think about."

Chompi is a hardware sampler with a simple, beginner-friendly interface that's designed to be "playful and exploratory". Equipped with a two-octave mechanical keyboard and built-in microphone, the instrument offers seven-voice polyphony, tape-style stereo looping and a range of effects that includes a multi-mode filter, saturator and granular delay.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Find out more on Chase Bliss' website.