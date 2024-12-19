Spotify says streams of drum 'n' bass are up 94% over the last three years

DnB: In for Life - YouTube Watch On

Streams of drum 'n' bass have risen by 94% since 2021 in the UK, Spotify has revealed.

Over the last three years, the genre has returned to the mainstream thanks in part to the popularity of tracks like Chase & Status and Stormzy's BACKBONE, which went to No 1 in the UK earlier this year. Spotify says BACKBONE is the most-streamed DnB track on the platform.

The streaming service has also shared a list of its top 10 DnB artists that includes Chase & Status, Rudimental, Bou, goddard, Sub Focus, Charlotte Plank, Skepsis, Hybrid Minds, Shy FX and Nia Archives.

Spotify has released a mini-documentary, DnB: In for Life, that explores the history of the genre and its impact on the wider music scene. Featuring a number of influential artists and DJs that includes Flight, S.P.Y. and Bou, the film traces drum 'n' bass' development from its roots in underground raves through to mainstream domination.

In the documentary, Flight says that DnB's enduring popularity is down to its independent ethos. "No-one's managed to get hold of it," she says. "It's been DIY since the beginning and it's stayed that way. Whether you're an artist, a label owner or a raver, we're really protective over it. Once you're into the music, that's it: you love it for life."

Drum 'n' bass' resurgence has been driven by a renewed interest in the genre among younger listeners; Spotify reports that 68% of listeners are below the age of 34.

