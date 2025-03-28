Has GAK has gone? One of the UK’s biggest music retailers has closed its physical store and taken down its websites

News
By published

It seems that it might be the end for the famous Brighton-based UK brand

GAK store, Brighton
(Image credit: Getty)

Could the UK be about to lose one of its biggest and most colourful music instrument retailers? That’s the situation currently unfolding in Brighton as the GAK brand increasingly disappears from both its physical retail store and any online presence.

Initially announced via a sign in the window of the shuttered store stating "Closed maintenance. We apologise for the inconvenience” on Tuesday 25 March, the closure has been increasingly under scrutiny these past few days with local newspaper, The Argus, leading the investigation into the venerable Brighton-based institution and unearthing increasingly distressing news.

The GAK brand – which stands for Guitar, Amp, Keyboard – grew to prominence under the stewardship of Gary Marshall who started the business in 1992 and built it from a market stall to a full, famous, brightly coloured, bricks-and-mortar store on the city’s North Road.

Soon Marshall was able to build the brand being one of the first retailers in the UK to offer a mail-order service, and then expanding to offer online sales in 2002.

The brand was then acquired in 2021 with the aim of expanding the business and its online presence.

GAK’s apparent troubles became outwardly visible earlier this week when the shop failed to open on Tuesday 25 March with the shop normally open seven days a week.

After failing to open the following day too, fans of the store and those with deposits for music gear currently yet to be delivered, noted that the brand’s website and Reverb store had also closed, with both URLs being taken offline.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances…"

According to The Argus, one customer who ordered a guitar from the online store received an email stating: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances the shop is closed and we’re unable to do any trading for the time being.”

Meanwhile, after questioning local traders, the Argus reported that neighbouring shops “expressed confusion” about the store's unannounced closure – a surprising move considering that the brand has been a Brighton staple for over 30 years – and were successful in speaking to staff inside the shop, but who said that they could not comment on what was happening.

Currently, the store is listed as “permanently closed” on Google Maps, although – at the time of writing – its social media channels remain active.

GAK Store Brighton

(Image credit: Google Maps/GAK)

In additional Argus reporting the newspaper has found a listing on Business Sale Report – “the UK’s leading marketplace of small and mid-market businesses for sale” – offering “a musical instrument retailer and supplier in the South East of England, with a turnover of £20,364,000” as being for sale.

The ad reads: “An exciting opportunity to acquire one of the UK's largest and most trusted musical instrument retailers. Offers are invited from serious buyers. Initial offers are to be submitted by 5pm on Friday 28th March 2025, with best and final offers to be submitted by 5pm on Monday 31 March 2025.”

At the time of their acquisition, current owners Max McKellar and Ian Stephens told The Argus: "While GAK and the music industry have encountered and overcome challenges in recent years, we are now perfectly placed to take advantage of both short and long-term opportunities.

“We also have an exceptional workforce and very experienced and talented management team."

As present the future of the store remains uncertain with no official comment from the store’s owners and no promises being made to those with cash currently being held by the brand.

We've reached out to GAK for comment and will update this story with further news as it breaks.

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about music industry
Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite

Sabrina Carpenter is set to be the next music star to appear within global video game phenomenon Fortnite
Bandcamp

“Bandcamp is not built to break you as an artist - that’s not our strength”: Bandcamp explains why it still serves as an integral platform for self-releasing musicians - and how to get the best from it
Tears For Fears in 1985

“It was originally called Everybody Wants To Go To War, which I knew didn’t work. When you’re a songwriter who doesn’t like the lyric, the song dies”: How Tears For Fears created an ’80s mega-hit
See more latest
Most Popular
Gibson Les Paul Special with Mini Humbuckers Tobacco Burst: exclusively available direct from Gibson, these solid mahogany singlecuts remix the Special recipe with mini humbuckers, giving the singlecut a different voice.
“The mini humbucker fits into the same sized pickup cavity as a P-90 and delivers low-noise humbucking pickup performance and a slightly brighter and more open tone”: Gibson remixes the Les Paul Special with mini humbuckers
Tom Morello
“Some of the biggest artists who are performing have not been announced": Tom Morello teases "surprises" at Black Sabbath's farewell gig, and advises fans to "get there early"
Abbey Road Studio One
Refurbished Abbey Road Studio One reopens with evening of "boundary-pushing expressive dance" that blends styles from ballet to hip-hop and crunk - and a new mixing desk
Yngwie Malmsteen: the Swedish guitar maestro holds his trusty Fender Stratocaster aloft and screams onstage in Oakland, California, on a stage lit in red.
“Those arpeggios... That was the sickest thing I ever heard”: Yngwie Malmsteen on why guitarists should take inspiration from players of other instruments if they want to develop their own style
Deals of the week
MusicRadar deals of the week: Score over £400 off PRS and Epiphone guitars, $100 off Yamaha and Roland pianos, and so much more
Dua Lipa
“A musical style, defined by plaintiffs as ‘pop with a disco feel’, cannot possibly be protectable”: Dua Lipa wins victory in Levitating court case as judge rules that there is no copyright infringement
Ace Frehley in 1977
“I used a flange on the main riff and a wah-wah on the solo. I just said, ‘Hit the record button and I’ll let it rip!’”: Kiss legend Ace Frehley on his greatest cult classic song
Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee
“Honestly, he's my best friend. Why wouldn't I wanna hang around with him?”: Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee still meet up and jam “once a week”
Eloy Casagrande Slipknot
Watch Eloy Casagrande batter the hell out of Slipknot’s ‘unplayable live’ Gematria (The Killing Name) in new 'drums only' video
Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite
Sabrina Carpenter is set to be the next music star to appear within global video game phenomenon Fortnite