"British artists may have enjoyed stronger years...": UK artists have disappeared from the global Top 10 singles and albums chart

The worldwide annual charts for 2024 have been totalled up and British artists are conspicuous by their absence from both the Top 10 singles and albums.

As recently as 2022, UK acts made up seven of the 20 entries in the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) list. But for the first time since 2003 there are now none. Nada. Zilch. No, not even Charli XCX, whose Brat album was one of last year’s big talking points.

Instead, the list shows the continued dominance of US megastars, as well as the increasing global appeal of K-pop. Indeed Korean boybands supply four of the top ten albums - two by Seventeen (Spill the Feels and 17 Is Right Here) as well Enhypen’s Romance: Untold and ATE by Stray Kids.

The best-selling single in the world in 2024 was Beautiful Things by Benson Boone. Best-selling album? Taylor Swift, of course, with The Tortured Poets Department. Swift made up an all-female top three, beating Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft and Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter.

So wither British pop? Well, remember 2024 was a year without a new album from either Ed Sheeran or Harry Styles, two artists who’d usually expect to be the IFPI list. But Dua Lipa who did release a new album, in Radical Optimism, might be concerned. Coldplay too. They remain a huge concert draw, but perhaps their absence is a sign Chris Martin and co are – for better or worse - gradually shifting into becoming a ‘heritage’ band?

It’s clear though that in the global streaming market where all new music is available everywhere at the same time, the advantage that UK artists once had, of being able to develop cutting-edge styles ahead of everyone else thanks to our fast-moving, centralised print and broadcast media, has disappeared. NME, Smash Hits and Top Of The Pops: how we mourn thee (and others).

Jo Twist, the Chief Executive of the BPI, was putting a brave face on the figures and told the BBC: “British artists may have enjoyed stronger years on the international stage, which perhaps isn’t surprising given some of our biggest names were not in cycle in 2024.”

“There was still plenty to be excited about, as a new generation announced itself – not least Charli XCX, who enjoyed a breakthrough year globally, alongside international chart success for emerging artists such as Jordan Adetunji, Artemas and Good Neighbours, while the likes of Lola Young and Myles Smith are now rapidly building an international following.”

Twist though did acknowledge that it is: “undoubtedly becoming much harder to break talent in a hyper-competitive global music economy.”