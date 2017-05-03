The Workshop: How to repair a cracked cymbal

Drumming is an expensive enough game as it is, never mind when your beloved gear decides to give up the ghost.

Cracking a cymbal, though, doesn’t have to mean game over. The following steps will add extra longevity to your prized metals.

1. Identify the crack

Most cracks will start from the edge and travel inward toward the bell, although some appear horizontally across the bow.

If yours is the latter, the best option is to drill the crack which we will cover first. In the event of the edge split, we’ve also played out a couple of other options.