Our good friends at Future Music have partnered with Universal Audio for The Mixdown – a comprehensive six-part video series looking at modern recording, mixing and mastering techniques.

For this first episode we're recording a vocal part at Bath's globally-renowned Real World Studios. As we do, we'll be setting up the recording system and then tracking vocals through a Neumann U87 microphone and deploying the Manley Voxbox as a Unison processor through the Apollo 8p.