Spring studio workout: 10 ways to get your sound in shape

Everybody loves a good winter holiday - the fun, the food, the lie-ins… and that’s totally fine, people! Nobody should feel guilty about taking a little valuable R&R time out of their studio program. In fact, many scientific studies conducted amongst our friends and colleagues prove conclusively that taking a little studio break is awesome for your mixdowns! After a few weeks of rest, you’ll feel primed to flex those faders, bench that bass and pump out some productions!

But now spring is here, and it's a time of renewal. So why not make a fresh start and push your skills forward, build on your strengths and learn exciting new techniques?

Our studio workouts offer simple twists on essential mixing moves, scientifically engineered new studio supplements and some heavyweight shortcuts the pros don’t want you to know about!

Seriously, these moves are tried, tested and guaranteed to deliver good results exactly as we describe them, but like any good workout, they can (and should) be tailored to your needs, so once you’ve incorporated them into your regular routine, be sure to mix things up a little and see how they can be tweaked to your own studio wants and needs. Okay, let’s strap on those inserts and get ready to pimp our mixdowns, 2017-style!