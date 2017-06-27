Guitar setup: how to replace your pots

Snap, crackle and pop is for Rice Krispies - sort out those annoying noisy controls on your guitar with our step-by-step guide to replacing your pots.

Your guitar’s controls are a low-cost, yet integral part of your tone, yet they’re often overlooked. There are three main things that can go wrong with your control pots.

The first (and easiest) is when the pot has come loose, so if you turn your volume or tone control to 10 it continues to turn, because you’re actually spinning the entire pot around inside your guitar. Not only is it annoying, but leave it long enough and you’ll snap the connecting wires inside - which is a much bigger problem!

Next up is a scratching or popping sound when you turn the control. It’s usually intermittent, but it’s up there with microphone feedback on the list of ‘Things your audience will hate’. It’s also a simple fix, which we’ll get to in a moment.

Finally, you may discover that your pot is simply worn out, not connected or even physically broken - it might be creating some extreme noise, or not operating at all. Let’s take control and sort this out…

What you need: