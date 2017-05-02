Guitar basics: learn thousands of songs with the three-chord trick

You’ve probably heard jokes about acts such as Status Quo or Chuck Berry writing songs with three chords. Well, it’s no joke - and they’re not the only ones taking the easy road: this staple jam session progression is heard throughout rock, blues, folk, and more.

Get the chords down and you’ll have thousands of songs to try. Known as a I-IV-V (‘one-four-five’) progression, or ‘three-chord trick’, the chords are built on the first, fourth and fifth notes of the major scale. Learn the scales to find out the chords.

