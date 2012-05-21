What strings do you use, Walter Trout?

© Kabik/Retna Ltd./CorbisWe sit down with a famous guitarist to ask those little questions you've always wanted the answer to. This time, blues legend Walter Trout...

Do you have a type of pick that you can't live without?

Tortoiseshell extra heavy.

If you had to give up all your pedals but just keep three, what would they be?

I don't use pedals. I have one - to get my MesaBoogie Guitar Leslie speaker to kick on and off. This is it! I use that for a slight chorus effect on certain tunes.

Do you play another instrument well enough to be in a band?

I play harmonica on almost all my CDs. Used to play harmonica with Canned Heat in the '80s as well.

If a music chart were put in front of you, could you read it?

Heck no!

Do guitar cables really make a difference? What make are yours?

Monster cables. I step on mine a lot and some take it better than others. With Monster, I just take them back when they don't work and they give me new ones for free. So that works!

Is there anyone's playing that you're slightly jealous of?

Well, yes and no. If I had to say I was jealous of anyone, it would have to be...

Your house is burning down: which guitar do you salvage?

My old Girl. The '73 iconic Strat that I have carried everywhere with me since it was new on the shelf. Now it is a beat-up old thing but it is beyond precious to me.

What's your favourite amp and how do you set it?

Mesa Boogie Mark V. I set it on 45 Watts, 'Extreme' button on, only use Channel 3 and set it for Death Metal! (Hey, please don't tell anybody!).

What kind of action do you have on your guitars?

Low action... combined with jumbo frets for the most enjoyable playing experience and maximum ease.

What guitar strings do you use?

Rotosound! Roto Pinks, 9-42 gauge. They don't break, don't go out of tune! Amazing strings, amazing company!