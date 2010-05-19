What Strings Do You Use?

Version:1.0 StartHTML:0000000195 EndHTML:0000004624 StartFragment:0000002499 EndFragment:0000004588 SourceURL:file://localhost/Volumes/GUITAR%20TECHNIQUES/private/03.%20TO%20ED/Newblog.doc
We ask slide supreme Derek Trucks all those inane questions you really want the answers to…
GT: Do you have a type of pick that you can't live without?
DT: No, I actually don't use a guitar pick - only finger picking.
GT: If you had to give up all your pedals but three, what would they be?
DT: That would be easy. I don't use any guitar pedals, just guitar straight into the amp.
GT: Do you play another instrument well enough to be in a band?
DT: That depends on what band it is! I've seen a few bands that I could play all of the instruments, but for bands I'd actually want to be in I would need to stick to guitar.
GT: If a music chart was put in front of you, could you read it?
DT: Yes
GT: Do guitar cables really make a difference? What make are yours?
DT: I think they do make a difference on some level. Of course the biggest difference is whether they actually work at all on a night-to-night basis. I use Planet Waves cables.
GT: Is there anyone's playing (past or present) that you're slightly jealous of?
DT: I would love to be able to compose classical guitar pieces like Ralph Towner - and I wish I could sing like my wife (Derek is married to top blues singer and guitarist Susan Tedeschi)…
GT: Your house/studio is burning down: which guitar do you salvage?
DT: My '61 SG would have to be the one.It's a classic vintage guitar and they're not making any more of those!
GT: What's your favourite amp and how do you set it?
DT: Blackface Fender Super Reverb - volume 8, treble 8, mid and bass 4, reverb 3, bright switch on
GT: What kind of action do you have on your guitars?
DT: I tune my guitar to open E and the action is set as low as I can get it and still play slide, because I play both slide and non-slide on the same guitar. I'd say it's medium height.
GT: What guitar strings do you use?
DT: DR Pure Blues from .11 - .46
