Vinnie Moore One-Off London Gig!

Vinnie plays Camden Underworld on Wednesday Feb 17th

World renowned guitarist Vinnie Moore has announced that he will be performing only one show in the UK during 2010, at the Camden Underworld on Wed 17th February.

Vinnie came to the world´s attention in Guitar World´s ‘spotlight´ column in the mid '80s. He was signed to Mike Varney´s Shrapnel Records and his 1987 album Mind´s Eye sold more than 100,000 copies.

He continued to release solo albums and has also played with numerous different world famous talents, including touring with Alice Cooper and appearing on the album Hey Stoopid. In 2003 Vinnie joined UFO. As well as touring the world they have recorded and released You Are Here (2004), The Monkey Puzzle (2006), The Visitor (2009) and the live Dvd Showtime.

In addition to playing in UFO Vinnie is currently touring in support of his new CD, To The Core.

Vinnie is endorsed by Engl Amps and Dean Guitars.

