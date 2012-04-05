Quick licks: easy #13
Easy lick one: Clash style riff
This tribute to those monsters of British punk, The Clash, features broken barre chords typical of the band's late '70s work. Use all downstrokes with the pick and just a touch of distortion and amp reverb for best results. This is all about attitude!
Easy lick two: Bon Jovi rhythm
These chords, courtesy of the New Jersey rockers, can be a bit tricky at first, so start slowly and pay close attention to the fingerings and the pick strokes. Add a little chorus and digital delay for that '80s hair band touch!