Quick licks: easy #10
Easy lick one: Santana lead
This lead example is similar to something the soulful Latino might play on a cool instrumental ballad. Follow the fingerings given as the line is entirely from one scale (Eb major) and it fits nicely within the 7th and 8th fret areas. Dial in some gain for singing sustain and go for it!
Easy lick two: Smiths riff
Inspired by The Smiths, this tribute to their innovative guitarist Johnny Marr uses open position chords and a quick strumming pattern. Practise changing chords slowly at first, working up to 100bpm. Try a little chorus and a lush clean amp tone to nail this one.