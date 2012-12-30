Quick licks: advanced #17
Advanced lick one: jazz stretch chords
A turnaround progression in C featuring some luxurious closed voicings in the style of jazz master Johnny smith. These chords require a bit of a stretch so take your time and do one or two at a time before playing the full piece at the 50bpm tempo.
Advanced lick two: Paul Gilbert fun
Try this minor pentatonic/blues-scale burner made up of groups of five notes. Accent the beginning of each beat with the pick to give it definition and rhythmic bounce. Dial in a good amount of valve gain and perhaps a boost pedal in front for added bite as well... and again, watch those stretches!