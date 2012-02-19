Quick licks: advanced #11
Advanced lick one: Gary Moore lines
Here's a tribute to the guitar wizardry of Gary Moore. It is a D minor pentatonic pattern, primarily in groups of six that recall Moore's trademark lead style. Like Gary we avoid the fourth finger altogether. Make sure you synchronise the hands at a slow tempo before arriving at the 116bpm tempo.
Advanced lick two: Steve Morse arpeggios
This etude is based on guitarist Steve Morse's arpeggio style, compositionally and conceptually. Use strict alternate picking on this one-note-per-string pattern as Morse would and note how subtle palm muting can help each note 'pop' out! Practise the first four notes slowly at first to sort the picking out.