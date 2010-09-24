New Play Guitar Now! Hot Blues magazine and DVD onsale now

From Stevie Ray to Santana, from Slash and Hendrix to Walter Trout and Joe Bonamassa, hot blues is one of the greatest guitar styles to learn and play. And with this great new magazine and DVD, you'll soon get your blues-rock chops motoring.

Produced by the people you know and trust at Guitar Techniques, top tutor Stuart Ryan demonstrates how to turn the heat up and add some of the world's best hot blues players' licks to your repertoire.

With Stuart's expert tuition, you'll soon see that the styles of some of the greatest hot blues players are within your grasp.

With licks, scales and methods presented in an easy-to-use format in the magazine, plus a fantastic DVD jam-packed with clearly demonstrated video examples, you'll be well on the way to blues heaven.

Hang onto your copy of Play Guitar Now! Hot Blues because you can keep going back to it for months - even years. It's like having your own personal blues guitar trainer on hand 24/7 - all for under a fiver!

Play Guitar Now! Hot Blues is just £4.99 and is available from selected newsagents, or you can buy it online from MyFavouriteMagazines - pick it up today and turn on the blues heat!