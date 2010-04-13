More

Classical Column Back In Guitar Techniques!

So popular is our classical contributor Bridget Mermikedes that we've brought her on board for a regular monthly classical spot.

Each month Bridget, an acclaimed live performer herself, takes an elementary classical piece, analyses its main technical feature and presents this as a practice lesson.

This is followed by a transcription of the piece itself, so you get a lesson from a great classical teacher and a great track to add to your own repertoire too.

This month it's Fernando Sor's Study In E Minor, Opus 31, Number 6...

