If you're on the look out for a new pick, the new metal picks from AT Picks could be just what you want! Made from silver plated brass, they come in two designs (Black Hole Sun and Black Mantis) with thicknesses ranging from 2.4 to 2.7mm. Although you may not want to use them on your favourite acoustic, the volume and tone of these picks is very unique and perfect for all manner of rock/metal playing. See them in action (the DJ scratching effect is killer!) at http://www.picks.at/Clips.html

Priced at 7,95 Euros we think they're pretty unique!

http://www.picks.at/Products.html