60 Seconds With…

GT: Who was your first influence to play the guitar?
DB: Eric Clapton was the first guitarist I was aware of. I remember seeing him on TV when I was about 12 years old.
GT: What was the first guitar you really lusted after?
BB: A late '60s Olympic White Strat with a maple neck, just like Hendrix at Woodstock.
GT: What was the best gig you ever did?
DB: Pistoia Blues Festival in Italy: it had the greatest atmosphere, and a who's who list of legends has played there, from Muddy Waters to SRV.
GT: And your worst playing nightmare?
DB: Splitting my jeans in the opening song of a gig in Holland!
GT: What's the most important musical lesson you ever learnt?
DB: Play it with feeling!
GT: Do you still practise?
DB: Yes, I still play along with my musical heroes on CD every day.
GT: Do you have a pre-gig warm-up routine?
DB: Not really, just a quick 5 minutes playing before the gig, and make sure I have a wee before I go on stage!
GT: If you could put together a fantasy band with you in it, who would the other players be (dead or alive)?
DB: Howlin' Wolf on vocals, Albert Collins and BB King on guitars, Willie Dixon on bass, Sam Lay on drums and me as guitar tech. Ha!
GT: Who's the single greatest guitarist that's ever lived?
DB: BB King for that vibrato he seemed to invent from nowhere.
GT: Is there a solo you really wish you had played?
DB: Albert King Born Under A Bad Sign - it's a killer
GT: What's the solo/song of your own that you're most proud of?
DB: Alone In The Dark from my new CD, Just As I Am.
GT: What would you most like to be remembered for?
DB: Always playing and singing with feeling and always giving everything I have to every gig.