“The response from the collecting community was incredible”: Sell-out Skip Maggiora auction raises more than $2.4 million for music and youth charities, with an O.G. ’54 Strat selling for $300,000

A massive consignment of vintage and rare acoustic and electric guitars from the collection of the late Californian entrepreneur Arthur “Skip” Maggiora has gone under the hammer, selling out, and raising a massive $2,425,044 for charity.

Maggiora was the man behind Skip’s Music, the beloved Sacramento gear store. After his death in 2023, his son, Creed, set out to honour is father’s wishes, organising the auctioning of his guitar collection via Heritage Auctions on 17 December to support various music and youth charities.

There was some true vintage gold in a collection of 150 instruments, including holy grail electrics such as a first-year Fender Stratocaster and a 1953 Fender Telecaster, and some oddball builds too, such as a 1952 electric mandolin that was built by Paul Bigsby (yes, of the vibrato fame) and played by the Western Swing legend Tiny Moore. That sold for $62,500.

What about Kramer prototype in Frankenstein red, white and black stripes, that was totalled by Eddie Van Halen back in the day. No one is getting a tune out of that but there is a lot to be said for cultural significance; the smashed-up Kramer sold for $35,000.

Heritage Auctions says more than 840 bidders took part in the event. All 150 guitars sold out. All went for more than their pre-auction estimate. And hopefully, all get played: as Creed Maggiora says, “They have souls.”

The star of the show was the 1954 Fender Strat that fetched $300,000. But what about that Custom Colour ’55 Strat in Metallic Green? This bona-fide unicorn sold for $143,750. Aaron Piscopo, director of vintage guitars and musical instruments, Heritage Auctions, says the collector’s grade condition of many of these guitars was one of the reasons behind the auction’s success.

“Great instruments naturally bring great results, and the Custom Colour guitars certainly delivered, but it was the exceptional condition of these pieces that truly set this auction to 11,” said Piscopo. “Working alongside the dedicated team at Skip’s Music and Creed to achieve Skip’s goals was an honor and a privilege. Together, we helped ensure this legacy collection found its way into the hands of those who will truly appreciate it.”

That ’53 Tele certainly caught our eye. It was no surprise to learn that it was sold for $75,000. Among the other choice pieces included a pair of 1956 Gibson Gold Top Les Paul Standards, which are now somebody’s favourite new old guitar at $62,500.

You can check out all the lots, and get an idea of where the vintage guitar market is at right now, over at Heritage Auctions.