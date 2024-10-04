“The look and feel of a long-treasured musical companion”: Gibson expands Les Paul Standard range with satin nitro finishes and a plain mahogany topped model with a warmer tone and “punchier mids”

Gibson has refreshed its lineup of Les Paul Standards offering both its ‘50s and ‘60s models in satin nitrocellulose “vintage” finishes for a muted but not aged look, and swapping out the usual AA figured maple with plain mahogany tops for a twist on the classic recipe.

The Les Paul Standard ‘50s Mahogany, models are the definition of quietly radical. Purists will do as purists do, and poo-poo the idea that a Les Paul Standard could have anything other than a maple top. But those looking for a Les Paul Standard with a different voice will do well to check these out.

As electric guitar tones go, Gibson says these will sound “ a slightly warmer, more midrange-focused tone” – and if you’re looking for a reference then some of the all-mahogany Les Paul Customs should give you an idea of what you’ll hear when you plug these into your guitar amp.

Gibson is offering the Les Paul Standard ‘50s Mahogany in an exclusive Vintage Cherry finish, which means you’ll have to order online or swing by the Gibson Garages in London or Nashville to grab one. And there is a TV Yellow version, available from all Gibson dealers.

This, we suspect, is going to be a hit. It has a sort of Steve Jones/Mick Ronson look about it, with those black speed dials contrasting that custard-coloured body nicely. Though it will be very interesting to see one of the Vintage Cherry models after a few decades of ageing; that red should mellow nicely with some years under its belt.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson Les Paul Standard Mahogany in TV Yellow (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Les Paul Standard Mahogany in an exclusive Vintage Cherry finish (Image credit: Gibson)

As for the neck, hardware and pickups , this is very much the Les Paul Standard we know and love. The ‘50s Vintage neck profile is full, comfortable. There is the rosewood fingerboard with the 12” radius, the trapezoid inlays, 22 medium jumbo frets. You’ll find the usual ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge with the aluminium tailpiece and set of Vintage Deluxe tuners with Keystone buttons on the headstock.

There are a pair of Burstbucker humbuckers at the neck and bridge positions, three way toggle as per usual and the dual volume and dual tone control configuration. Gibson hand-wires the wiring looms on these, using Orange Drop caps in the process (i.e. there’s a noticeable difference when you turn those volume and tone dials).

So, yes, all very familiar save for the carved mahogany tops. Just like the usual ‘50s Les Paul Standard, you will find no weight relief here, so a thick, padded guitar strap is always welcome. They ship in a hard-shell guitar case and are priced £2,399/$2,599.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson Faded Series Les Paul Standard '50s in Vintage Tobacco Burst (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Faded Series Les Paul Standard '50s in Vintage Honeyburst (Image credit: Gibson)

The Faded Series is simply a change in cosmetics, and offers both the ‘50s and ‘60s Les Paul Standard in pair of finishes, each with a “satin nitrocellulose lacquer finish that gives it the look and feel of a long-treasured musical companion”. As mentioned at the top of the page, there is no aging on the lacquer. These are not Murphy Lab creations.

But in taking that gloss away they will be a little easier to photograph and will have a more tactile feel, the benefits of which you will most get on those necks.

Given these are all but identical to their gloss counterparts, there are few surprises when it comes to the vital statistics. There are AA figured maple tops on solid, non-weight relieved bodies, with glued-in mahogany necks, topped by the same fingerboards as the aforementioned Les Paul Standard Mahogany.

When choosing between ‘50s and ‘60s Les Paul Standards, it is often a question of neck preferences. Those who like a thinner neck might prefer the SlimTaper profile of the ‘60s. But it’s worth auditioning both side by side, because the Vintage ‘50s profile might have some more meat on the bones and that, as we know, can be very comfortable indeed.

Image 1 of 2 Gibson Faded Series Les Paul Standard '60s in Vintage Cherry Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Gibson Faded Series Les Paul Standard '60s in Vintage Bourbon Burst (Image credit: Gibson)

The pickup design is a little different, with the ‘50s Les Paul Standard equipped with the Alnico II Burstbuckers at the neck and bridge, with ‘60s Burstbuckers designed around an Alnico V magnet. Again, we’re not talking huge differences; both models will sound just like Les Pauls.

Other key differences include the hardware, with metal kidney-style buttons on the ‘60s model, gold “Top Hat” knobs with silver reflector and dial pointer. The ‘50s LP Standard has gold “Top Hat” knobs with no inserts and a set of Vintage Deluxe tuners with Keystone Buttons.

These Faded Series Les Paul Standards are available now. You will find the ‘50s Les Paul Standard Faded in Vintage Tobacco Burst and Vintage Honeyburst, and its ‘60s sibling in Vintage Bourbon Burst and Vintage Cherry Sunburst. They are priced £1,999/$2,299. For more details, head over to Gibson.