“We've taken the iconic pedal to new heights with hand-wired craftsmanship, premium components, and a boosted output”: Ibanez rolls out the upgrades on its flagship overdrive pedal for the launch of the TS808HW V2 Tube Screamer
Japanese-made, hand-wired with Mogami cables, and offering an extra 6dB of output… This is a beefed-up TS808 that promises a wider range of tones from a familiar looking green box
Ibanez has rolled out a real beauty for dyed-in-the-wool Tube Screamer aficionados, with the TS808HW V2 offering a premium tak on its iconic green stompbox.
Now, before you say it, we know. With seemingly each passing week there is a new TS-style pedal, another clone, another version of the Tube Screamer formula. How many more Tube Screamers does the world need? How is this any different?
Well, for a start, this is the real thing, straight from Ibanez, and it offers some subtle revisions of the brand’s flagship hand-wired overdrive pedal.
It is still recognisably a Tube Screamer. That chunky enclosure has scarcely evolved over the years. Ibanez has given this one a dark green paint job with white print and an upscale aesthetic thanks to those custom designed black Alumite knobs.
It is under the hood where the big changes are, with the R&D team doing a lot of work on the circuit – a lot of testing – to improve its performance.
Most notably, there’s more output on this one, with the final stage of this refreshed TS808 circuit packing an extra 6dB to hit the the front-end of your guitar amp a little harder and give it something to think about. Elsewhere, it is what you would want from a Tube Screamer.
The idea wasn’t to reinvent the wheel. This is a Tube Screamer, so there needs to be that warm, juicy drive, all that come hither midrange that works so well between, say, a Fender Stratocaster and a tube amp of your choice (or as the secret sauce in your high-gain metal guitar tone). It can give your solid-state setup a bit of tube-emulating life.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
There are any number of playing scenarios in which the vital ingredient is the low-gain edge-of-breakup heat from a TS808. There is a reason why it is one of – if not the most – cloned guitar effect pedals of all time.
Designed and assembled in Japan, Ibanez says there was a lot of sifting through various components before it settled on the circuit for the TS808HW V2.
And there were many prototypes before Ibanez were satisfied. The finished pedal uses Mogami OFC (oxygen-free copper) wiring, arrives replete with the JRC NJM4558 op-amp which the brand describes as “essential” to the Tube Screamer’s magic. Many circuit geeks would agree.
A post shared by Ibanez Tube Screamer & Electronics (@ibanez_tube_screamer)
A photo posted by on
Also essential is its simplicity. This is the archetypal three-knob drive pedal with controls for Overdrive, Tone and Level.
A red LED illuminates when the pedal is active. It is true bypass. You can use a 9V battery or run it at 9V or 18V via your pedalboard power supply.
The ultimate Tube Screamer? We would imagine the TS808HW V2 is at least in the conversation, and it is available now, priced £249/$299. See Ibanez for more details, and you can now follow Ibanez’s dedicated Tube Screamer page on Instagram.
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
“At full bore, it’s brilliant fun for doomy metal riffs and speaker-blowing Stooges-style punk”: Beetronics Tuna Can Fuzz Pedal review
“A commanding new effects pedal that merges aggressive octave fuzz with earth-shaking analogue synth tones”: Third Man Hardware joins forces with Eventide for the Knife Drop – featuring Jack White’s presets, it’s designed for “sonic chaos”