“This poses a risk of serious electric shock”: Blackstar Amplification issues urgent product safety recall for Debut 100R combos
If you own the British amp brand's new Debut 100R 1x12 and 2x12 combos, check your serial number now to see if yours is affected
Blackstar Amplification has issued an urgent product safety recall notice affecting its newly launched Debut 100R guitar amps, citing issues with the combo’s cabinet that presents the risk of “serious electric shock”.
Both the Debut 100R 1x12 and 100R 2x12 combos are affected by the recall, and the British amp brand urges customers to check their amp’s serial number to see if theirs is affected. All amps with a date code between 2403 and 2411 should be returned. This product recall affects both the Cream and Black editions of the amp.
“Nothing is more important to Blackstar than the safety of our customers,” reads the Blackstar statement. “During routine quality checks, we have identified a problem with Debut 100R 112 and 212 Combos with date codes from 2403 to 2411.
“Due to cabinet production errors, a larger than intended gap between wooden parts of the cabinet can cause some electronic components to be accessible or partially exposed. As a result, in some circumstances a user could come into contact with safety critical internal chassis components. This poses a risk of serious electric shock.”
Thankfully, this product recall does not affect every one of the Debut 100R 112 and 212s, and determining whether your amp needs to be returned to Blackstar is easy. First, switch the amp off and remove the power cord, and take a look inside the open-back cabinet.
At the bottom there is the sticker with a bar code containing the serial number [see below].
These all begin with (21) then three letters – the following four numbers are the date code. If it reads between 2403 and 2411 inclusively, stop using it immediately and remove the power cord.
That could not be more important – do not be tempted to just carry on. Switch the amp off and get it fixed by contacting your nearest Blackstar distributor who will arrange everything. You can search for your nearest Blackstar distributor here.
All Debut 100R 112 and 212 combos outside of this date range are unaffected by the recall. Use them as normal. No other Blackstar products are affected. For more details on the product recall, head to Blackstar Amplification.
Once more, the affected date codes are below:
- 2403
- 2404
- 2405
- 2406
- 2407
- 2408
- 2409
- 2410
- 2411
And here is how to identify the date code on your serial number:
Blackstar unveiled the Debut 100R in July, describing the solid-state combos as “the ideal tool for guitarists seeking simplicity, power, and tone in an analogue package.”
Their 100-watt output offered ample headroom, ideal for using as a pedalboard platform, with effects loop, a two0channel design, footswitchable reverb, and a MOSFET-driven preamp to emulate tube amp tone and feel.
The Debut 100R has onboard power scaling, allowing you to take its output down to a bedroom-friendly five-watt setting. It has a speaker emulated headphones output for silent practice.
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
