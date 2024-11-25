Positive Grid's Spark 2 just got its first-ever discount - get up to 50% off in the Black Friday sale

Positive Grid has delivered a Black Friday surprise by discounting their recently released Spark 2, offering guitarists the chance to get this excellent desktop guitar amp with a cheeky $20 discount . Okay, it’s not huge money off, but as the cutting edge in practice amp tech, we think this is one of the best Black Friday guitar deals we’ve seen so far this year.

We gave it four and a half stars out of five in our Positive Grid Spark 2 review, praising it for its ‘outstanding tones with plenty of detail’. We think PG did a really great job improving on all the flaws of the original Spark 40, no mean feat considering it was such a groundbreaking amplifier when it was released.

Positive Grid Spark 2: was US$299 now US$279 at Positive Grid This feature-packed amplifier has something for every guitar player, whether you like chugging drop-tuned guitars or playing slow blues. The range of amps and effects on offer make it a brilliant choice for all as their number one practice tool and features like the built-in looper and AI tone generation are genuinely great. It’s only a $20 discount at the official PG site, but for such a new amp it’s great value in our book.

One of the headline features of the Spark 2 is its power and speaker improvement. It’s moved from 40 to 50 Watts, delivering an increase in power, but more importantly, the speakers have been upgraded and angled slightly outwards to increase the stereo spread. The amp models are incredibly accurate, and it’s honestly amazing to hear such realistic tube tones at lower volumes and from the comfort of your desktop.

Thanks to those angled speakers the effects are incredible too. Ping-pong delays and reverbs now sound super wide, giving you a brilliant sense of multi-dimensional tone when you play with effects-laden tones. As well as time-based effects you also get a lineup of classic overdrive and distortion pedals to place in front of the amp, as well as a great choice of modulation tones you can place anywhere in your signal chain.