“From glassy cleans to deeper, more aggressive tones”: The new Harley Benton Agufish Custom Signature Series

Harley Benton, in collaboration with Hunter Engel, creator of the Agufish YouTube channel, have announced the new Harley Benton Agufish Custom Signature Series.

The launch features two models, both with a Purple Blast finish: the Harley Benton Agufish Custom Signature PB standard-scale, and the Harley Benton Agufish Custom Signature BT PB baritone version.

The Harley Benton Agufish Custom Signature PB has a scale-length of 25”, carved ash top and a weight-relieved Nyatoh body paired with a roasted Canadian maple, while the Macassar Ebony fingerboard and 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets are designed for “a smooth playing experience”.

Powering the Agufish Custom Signature PB are two Roswell Seraphim Custom Wound Alnico V and Alnico V/Ceramic Flanker pickups in the neck and bridge positions that offer a wide range of tones.

According to the official Harley Benton statement: “Players can dial in to glassy cleans or gnarly high-gain tones using the individual volume and tone controls for each pickup, along with the 3-way pickup selector. Locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut ensure reliable tuning stability, along with the DR Strings Dragon Skin coated electric strings (10-46) the guitar ships with.”

The Harley Benton Agufish Custom Signature BT PB is aimed at players “seeking deeper, lower and more aggressive tones”.

This model features a 28-inch scale length, and like its smaller sibling it features a carved ash top on a chambered Nyatoh body. The set roasted Canadian maple neck has a Macassar Ebony fingerboard with 22 extra jumbo stainless steel frets and the same smooth U profile.

The Roswell Seraphim Custom Wound Alnico V and Alnico V/Ceramic Flanker pickup combination is designed to ensure articulation and clarity, while locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut maintain stability for intense, downtuned playing. The Agufish Custom Signature BT PB also ships with DR Strings Dragon Skin strings, but this time with a heavier 13-62 gauge and tuned to A-standard.