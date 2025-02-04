“We are convinced that we will inspire many Beatles fans all over the world with this beautiful acoustic guitar”: Framus reissues John Lennon’s record-breaking $2.86m “Help!” Hootenanny 12-string

Framus has unveiled a replica of John Lennon’s iconic Hootenanny 12-string guitar that last year fetched a record-breaking $2,857,500 at auction.

The guitar was reverse engineered using a 12-string Hootenanny from the Framus Vintage Museum, with the German guitar brand building it to the exact same specifications as the original, right down to the trapeze tailpiece.

It arrives with the blessing from the late Beatle’s family, and with Framus’ promise that it has “the sound you recognize when you hear You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away.” Though you’ll have to play the chord progression – G / Dsus4/ Fadd9 etc – yourself.

“We contacted Lennon’s estate and received its cooperation in releasing this guitar,” says Nicolas Wilfer, CEO, Framus. “We are very proud to bring this unique instrument back to life. We are convinced that we will inspire many Beatles fans all over the world with this beautiful acoustic guitar.”

The 2025 Hootenanny reissue offers the 12-string Hootenanny in Vintage Tinted High Polish and Vintage Sunburst Satin, and there is a six-string version too. That is sips in Vintage Sunburst High Polish and Vintage Tinted Satin.

After the money that changed hands for the original auction last May, that 12-string might get you some second looks from Beatles fans; it’s hard to overstate the cultural significance of Lennon’s Hootenanny.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Framus) (Image credit: Framus)

It was easy to under-estimate its value. When it was listed, Julien’s Auctions placed an $800,000 estimate on it. Not exactly beer money. But the guitar that Lennon (and George Harrison) used during the sessions for Help!, and then on Rubber Soul, tracking Norwegian Wood and Girl with it, turned out to be the most expensive Beatles guitar to sell at auction.

(Image credit: Framus)

It had quite the back story, having been lost for over 50 years then found in the attic.

How could anyone lose a John Lennon guitar? Well, this was the ‘60s. Lennon gave it to Gordon Waller of Peter & Gordon, one of Lennon/McCartney’s production clients, it ended up with Waller’s manager, and spend decades in the attic.

MUSIC ICONS | Check Your Attic! | John Lennon's Framus "HELP!" Hootenanny - YouTube Watch On

Found in early 2024, its provenance was verified by Beatles gear authority Andy Bubiuk and made its way to auction. Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions said it was akin to finding a Rembrandt or Picasso.

“It still looks and plays like a dream after having been preserved in an attic for more than 50 years,” he said. “To awaken this sleeping beauty is a sacred honour.”

Well, something of that sacred honour can now be bestowed upon anyone with just over a grand to spare on a stunning retro acoustic. Both versions of the Hootenanny share a lot of design DNA. You’v got solid spruce on top, solid sapele on the back and sides.

(Image credit: Framus)

These acoustics were originally inspired by classical guitars, so the rosewood fingerboards are flat. The 12-string has a slightly wider nut, measuring 50mm at the zero fret, while the standard six-string measures 44mm.

There are 19 silver nickel frets. Bodies are bound by ivory-and-black binding on the top and ivory back binding. The wooden rosette and black pickguard? These look very cool.

You can see more of them at Framus. Priced €999 and €1099 respectively, they are available now and that price includes a hard-shell guitar case to keep it in good health should you leave it in the attic and forget all about it.