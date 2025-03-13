“A stage-ready guitar with contemporary updates to power your performance ”: Fender unveils limited edition Player II Series refresh, with the Strat, Tele, Precision and Jazz Basses refinished in dazzling Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst

The new-look models have all the same Player II features – rosewood fingerboards with rolled edges, Alnico V pickups, high-ratio Classic Gear tuners and a Modern C profile neck

Fender Player II Limited Edition 3-Color Sunburst Sparkle series: the Precision Bass, Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass get a limited edition makeover for 2025.
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has given Player II Series a limited edition makeover that presents the Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazz Bass and Precision Bass in Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst.

All four models are equipped with a 3-ply black pickguard, and all four retain all the frankly high-end features that make the Mexican-built Player II Series such a compelling sequel.

Of course, the return of slab rosewood fingerboards was the big headline. Pau ferro was fine as a substitute but it felt like a substitute.

Furthermore, Fender had given those new – and pleasingly dark – fingerboards rolled edges, giving them a premium, worn-in feel.

Image 1 of 4
Fender Player II Stratocaster Sparkle 3-Colour Sunburst
(Image credit: Fender)

MusicRadar loved the Player II Stratocaster and Telecaster, arguing that the range “feels like the centre of what Fender is and needs to be right now” (the Player II Jaguar, sadly not available in this new Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst run, was a home run, too).

They feel good. That Modern C profile neck is super welcoming, its dimensions complementing an on-brand 9.5” radius and 25.5” scale. They sound good too, with Alnico V pickups across the board.

Image 1 of 4
Fender Player II Precision Bass Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst
(Image credit: Fender )

Features common to all include solid alder bodies. The electric guitars have high-ratio ClassicGear tuners, with open-gear tuners on the bass guitars.

The finishes are all gloss urethane, helping that sparkle detail catch the light, with satin urethane on the neck. The hardware is quality, with the Tele equipped with a six-saddle bridge with blocked steel saddles, the Strat with a 2-point synchronized tremolo, while the basses have four-saddle bridges with single-groove steel barrel-style saddles.

Exploring the Limited Edition Player II Series in Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst | Fender - YouTube Exploring the Limited Edition Player II Series in Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst | Fender - YouTube
Watch On

You will however pay a premium for that finish. These come in a little bit more expensive than the regular Player II models, with the Strat and Tele in Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst priced at £799/$899 (note: a regular Player II Strat and Tele is priced £709/$799). These limited edition basses are priced £/$899. There is no guitar case included at that price.

For more pics and details, head over to Fender.

In other Player II Series news, Fender has teamed up with Jameson for a special edition Telecaster and a matching Tone Master Princeton Reverb guitar amp.

Image 1 of 2
Fender x Jameson Player II Telecaster and Princeton Reverb
(Image credit: Fender)

Both have been launched in time for St Patrick’s day, and the release is part of Jameson’s Triple Distilled Collection, available direct from the company.

The Jameson Player II Telecaster has a graphic finish on front and back, a maple fingerboard, and is priced £769.

The Tone Master Princeton Reverb is priced £890 and has a dark green vinyl covering and wheat-coloured grilled cloth. See Jameson for more details.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

