“PRS has always been an essential part of BAND-MAID’s sound”: PRS breaks out the “Brushstroke Birds” inlays for Kanami Tono’s stunning quilt top Custom 24-08
Limited to 200 units, the BAND-MAID guitarist's new signature model arrives in Trampas Green Burst and each guitar is hand-signed by Kanami
PRS Guitars has unveiled a new signature guitar for Kanami Tono of Japanese hard-rockers BAND-MAID, applying a fresh twist on the Maryland-based high-end guitar brand’s trademark birds inlay and an archive finish to an exquisite Custom 24-08.
Resplendent in Trampas Green Burst, Kanami’s Custom 24-08 was launched in at PRS Guitars & American Vintage Guitar Show, in Shibuya, Tokyo, and will be available in strictly limited quantities.
They are only making 200 of them, each signed by the BAND-MAID guitarist – each featuring a typically top-tier spec. When Kanami was approached by PRS about a signature collaboration, there was no doubt what model she wanted.
“PRS has always been an essential part of BAND-MAID's sound ever since I started playing the Custom 24,” said Kanami Tono. “When thinking about the specs of my signature model, the control layout of the Custom 24-08 was the best choice as a base, because many BAND-MAID songs require the high E note on the 24th fret, and I often switch between humbucker and single-coil sounds.
“As for the color, I chose Trampas Green Burst. This is the color of my first PRS I bought when I decided to become a professional guitarist with BAND-MAID. One of my dreams to have my own signature model has come true here, and I would say this guitar is an extension of my first PRS. What an honour it is!”
Much of what you will find on Kanami’s Custom 24-08 is what you will find on the Core models but with some key differences. Where there are TCI pickups on the Core models, Kanami has a pair of PRS’s 85/15 humbuckers. Like the Core models, these are hooked up to the same switching and controls setup that gives you so many options on the Custom 24-08.
Before you even touch the tone control, there are eight different core sounds, from full humbucker to various split-coil combinations and single-coil tones. There are few, if any, more versatile electric guitars on the market today.
It also comes with PRS’s patented Gen III tremolo and Phase III locking tuners. But PRS has dug out a fine piece of quilted maple to top that solid mahogany body, and that quilted pattern works a treat with that Trampas Green Burst and high-gloss nitro lacquer.
And we’ve got “Brush-stroke birds” inlays on the 10” radius fingerboard, and ebony as opposed to the Core models’ rosewood ‘boards.
Other essential details include the 25” scale length, the one-piece mahogany neck with the Pattern Thin profile. The hardware is smoked-black (you will find nickel on the Core model) and the BAND-MAID logo is on the truss-rod plate.
The Kanami Tono Custom 24-08 is available now i f you can find one.See PRS Guitars for more details.
