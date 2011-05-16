Young Guitarist Of The Year 2011 finalists announced

Five finalists have been selected from thousands of hopefuls to compete for the coveted accolade of Young Guitarist Of The Year 2011 in association with Blackstar Amplifiers.

The finalists are: Carlo Bardoli, James Bell, Elliot Noble, Callum Williams and Jordan Swann. The five will compete in the live finals held at The Queen Elizabeth Hall, as part of the London Guitar Festival 2011 at the Southbank Centre, SE1.

The winner on the day will walk away with a Blackstar HT-Stage 60 and HT-1R amplifier package courtesy of Blackstar Amplification, plus a place at the IGF Summer School. Most importantly, they will be crowned Guitarist magazine's Young Guitarist Of The Year 2011.

Previous winners have gone on to great success, and we expect this year to be no exception. Come along and cheer for your favourite - entry is just £3.

