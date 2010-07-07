Win a T-Rex pedalboard worth over £3,000

Here's an amazing competition for you. We've teamed up with Danish effects firm T-Rex and Westside Distribution to offer you the chance to win an astonishing effects arsenal.

First prize is a T-Rex ToneTrunk 68 pedalboard loaded with the following T-Rex stompboxes…

Mudhoney II £215

Dr. Swamp £215

Møller £215

Twister £250

Reptile £250

Tremonti Phaser £215

Tremster £155

TwinBoost £155

Plus the following...

CompNova £155

RoomMate £340

FuelTank JuicyLucy £105

ToneTrunk 68 Gigbag £152

8 Patch cables 6" £60

1 patch cable 32" £16

2 Instrument cable £30

2 T-Rex t-shirts

T-Rex sticker (yes, you even get a sticker)

Total value is a whopping £2,508!

One runner-up will win a T-Rex Spin Doctor, worth £520.

So - click here for your chance to win the T-Rex pedals. Usual terms and conditions apply; one entry per person. The closing date is 31 August 2010 - good luck!