Win a T-Rex pedalboard worth over £3,000

Here's an amazing competition for you. We've teamed up with Danish effects firm T-Rex and Westside Distribution to offer you the chance to win an astonishing effects arsenal.
First prize is a T-Rex ToneTrunk 68 pedalboard loaded with the following T-Rex stompboxes…
Mudhoney II £215
Dr. Swamp £215
Møller £215
Twister £250
Reptile £250
Tremonti Phaser £215
Tremster £155
TwinBoost £155
Plus the following...
CompNova £155
RoomMate £340
FuelTank JuicyLucy £105
ToneTrunk 68 Gigbag £152
8 Patch cables 6" £60
1 patch cable 32" £16
2 Instrument cable £30
2 T-Rex t-shirts
T-Rex sticker (yes, you even get a sticker)
Total value is a whopping £2,508!
One runner-up will win a T-Rex Spin Doctor, worth £520.
So - click here for your chance to win the T-Rex pedals. Usual terms and conditions apply; one entry per person. The closing date is 31 August 2010 - good luck!