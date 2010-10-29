Win a full-size dummy Marshall stack

Image 1 of 2 Look how cool and convincing they are! Win of of these cool Marshall stage props Image 2 of 2 Win of of these cool Marshall stage props

Nothing looks cooler on-stage than a full Marshall stack and here's your chance to win a dummy rig that's almost as cool as the real thing.

The prop comprises the front panel of the JVM401H head plus the front halves of a 1960A and 1960B cab and, if you imagine a real stack that's had all internal electronics and speaker removed before being sawn vertically in half, you get the idea.

Read more: Marshall Studio Classic Combo

It's hinged between the two cab-fronts and comes fixed to a base that can be wheeled into position. As you can see from our pictures, it looks totally convincing and you could even have your own amps hidden behind it akin to the practice employed by some very famous - and unnamed - guitarists...!

We must stress that this is not a working amp, nor can it be converted into one. It's only intend as a prop and would look great in a rehearsal space and even a bedroom, not to mention on-stage

Visit www.marshallamps.com to check out the real thing and in the meantime, to enter, simply e-mail your name and your contact details to guitaristcomps@futurenet.com under the subject line 'Marshall stage prop compo'. One entry per person, closing date is 29 November 2010. Good luck!

One more time: this is not a working stack! OK...?