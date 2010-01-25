The Scorpions To Call It ‘Ein Tag’

German metal behemoths have announced their intention to quit after the release of the next - and now final - album Sting In The Tail.



Posting on the band´s official site, guitarist Rudolf Schenker said: "Yeah, we're ending it; we´re not getting any younger. We don't want to hear our fans saying, 'Back in the day they made great records.'"



The band has made some great albums and live they´re just about second to none, so here are three video clips that give you the band´s illustrious history in a tri-bite nutshell



Here´s where it all started with Michael Schenker also on guitar next to his brother Rudolf.











From there to here, touring in the US at the height of their powers











And here´s why our mums knows the band...sigh



