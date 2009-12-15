The Big Four Of Thrash To Play Europe!

It's finally happened, after weeks of rumour and hope:

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax

. the

big four of thrash

metal will share stages together next Summer. And they're doing it in Europe.

The titans of US metal will play Sonsiphere festivals in Poland on 16 June and Czech Republic on 19 June. More dates are promised and we'd eat our hat if one of them isn't a UK date. But with Iron Maiden and Rammstein already announced for the UK's Sonisphere on July, we're thinking the Big Four must be planned for day three of the festival. But at this point we're just speculating.

Maiden AND the Big Four? Surely not!

Very possible.

Metallica drummer/co-songwriter and raconteur

Lars Ulrich

had this to say on the massive news:

"Who would have thought that more than 25 years after its inception, thrash metal's big 4 would not only still be around and more popular than ever, but will now play together for the first time...what a mindfuck! Bring it on!"

“It's about fucking time this happened,”

adds Slayer's

Kerry King

,

“and about time the fans finally get what they want. This is fucking awesome.”

Anthrax guitarist

Scott Ian

agrees:

“People have been talking about these four bands playing together since 1984. That's twenty-six years of expectation!!! And the thing is, I believe not only will we live up to the expectations, we will shatter them!! No other four bands as influential as the four of us have ever done this. Imagine if The Beatles, Stones, The Who and Zeppelin had done shows? Or Sabbath, Priest, Maiden, Motorhead? Well, I may be getting into some rarified air here but as a fan, that's how big I feel this is.”

And last but not least, Megadeth's

Dave Mustaine

had this to say:

“This is a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for heavy metal fans to see the four greatest heavy metal bands in American History back together on one stage. If there are any heads left at the end of this Festival that haven´t banged, they don´t belong there.”

So there it is - at last. We've never had it so good.

More info:

www.sonispherefestivals.com