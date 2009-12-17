Skullcandy For Christmas

Skullcandy, the premium headphone brand inspired by the lifestyle of action sports athletes and known for musical collaborations with artists including Metallica and Snoop Dogg are pleased to unveil new Lowrider colours and a Paul Frank Collaboration perfectly suited for Christmas gift-giving.



The new Lowrider colour releases from Skullcandy are the ultimate in audio pleasure. Lowriders are one of the first ever Skullcandy designs to roll out the door. It´s Skullcandy´s original on-ear headphone - a classic which remains one of the best sellers at £36.95. The deep purple slider arms and fiery red braided cable will have you ‘dreaming of a bright Christmas´.







The Skullcandy Lowrider - £39.99



Just announced in time for Christmas is the Skullcandy and Paul Frank collaboration - Julius, Skurvy and the crew feature on four product styles including the popular Hesh and Smokin´ Buds. Skullcandy´s Paul Frank range will make you smile from ear to ear and inject some fun into that Christmas Hits CD that gets its yearly airing. The Paul Frank Collection makes an inspired Christmas gift for the young fashionista.







The Skullcandy Hesh Julius - £59.99



