Richard Thompson for allstar guitar gig

Fancy seeing six great guitar players in an allstar lineup in London?

James Burton, Martin Simpson, Nokie Edwards, Dennis Coffey and John Etheridge join Richard Thompson for a one-off show on June 14 at the Southbank Centre in London covering all kinds of guitar ground from country to folk, jazz and soul.

It's part of Thompson's series of gigs as curator of this year's Meltdown festival, a series of events from 11-21 June, and the gig also feature bass legends Jerry Scheff and Danny Thompson, drummers Jay Bellerose and Debra Dobkin, as well as special guest vocalist Christine Collester.

Opening the show are acclaimed blues musicians Beverly Guitar Watkins and Albert White.

