Real Guitar Hero Competition Winner Announced In Bristol

Bristol based Absolute Guitars who sponsored this year´s Bristol Festival have announced the winner of their

Real Guitar Hero

competition. Max Campbell, 24, from Bristol sweeped up the prize of the award winning Blackstar HT-5 mini stack following a high volume of public votes.

The competition ran throughout the weekend of the Bristol Festival where entrants had to play a guitar solo of their choice for 60 seconds. All entries were videoed and played to a panel of judges after the event, and the top ten were chosen and uploaded to the Absolute Guitar´s website where two weeks of public voting followed.

Chris Muse, from Absolute Guitars said, “It was a fantastic weekend for us especially as we met a great deal of local bands and musicians who were playing throughout the event. The competition was very successful and actually proved to be much harder to complete than many people anticipated."

The prize was presented to Max (pictured centre) at Absolute Guitars shop in Backwell last week by Chris Muse from Absolute Guitars and Drew McDonald from Blackstar (right in picture).

Max, who has been studying at Bristol University and is currently training to become a Solicitor was delighted with his prize and for being voted the best solo entry by the public.

Absolute Guitars would like to thank the organisers of the Bristol Festival, Blackstar and everyone who took part in the competition and to also those who took the time to come and talk to us.

For more info on Absolute Guitars:

www.absolute-guitars.co.uk