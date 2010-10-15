Portable digital recorder round-up

£234

Bells and whistles here: amp sims and backing rhythms make this a head-turner for guitarists. There’s no included mains power supply or USB connection (data transfer must be done via included SD card), but there’s guitar input, track looping and speed change without pitch distortion. But what makes this really useful is an easy to use unlimited overdub feature – you can really go to town with trying out arrangements for your band or recording project.