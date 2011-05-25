Phil X and Bon Jovi: Progress Report

© David Atlas ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Imagine the sheer pressure that anyone would be under if you were asked to step into a true Rock God's shoes and help out one of the world's biggest ever bands? We wouldn't fancy it and irrespective of how experienced a player Phil X is, we're sure he would have felt a butterfly or two in his tummy as he went onstage for his first Bon Jovi show in place of guitarist Richie Sambora.

How worried? Well, check out the video below, apparently shot on 4 May, that shows Phil nailing the lengthy solo during Dry County. He stays faithful to the original before turning up the jets and smoking the neck of his Yamaha SG, and all under the watchful eye of Jon Bon himself.

Yamaha's Mark Kirkland told MusicRadar.com: "We are very proud to support Phil on the current Bon Jovi tour and with all his other numerous projects, he is a great player and a great guy into the bargain. The new Yamaha SG1800 range is very quickly becoming the guitar of choice by a lot of world class players who are now looking for something a little different, a guitar that not only sounds great but makes them stand out from the crowd."

You go Phil!

