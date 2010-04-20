Paul Gilbert's Ibanez Fireman

What do you get when you let Paul Gilbert, one of the world's greatest rock guitarists, loose with Photoshop? A design for a brand new signature model, that's what.

By simply flipping a picture of the classic Ibanez Iceman upside down he's come up with a design for a guitar that he's already used for numerous live shows, not to mention myriad studio sessions.

As we wait for even a sniff of one of the limited number of production models, Ibanez has created a new microsite that features, among other things, a video that sees Paul, in customary style, show off his creation to a tee.

To check out the video and all learn more about the guitar, visit the Fireman microsite.