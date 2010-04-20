More

Paul Gilbert's Ibanez Fireman

By

New microsite from Ibanez Hoshino for Pablo's new squeeze

What do you get when you let Paul Gilbert, one of the world's greatest rock guitarists, loose with Photoshop? A design for a brand new signature model, that's what.

By simply flipping a picture of the classic Ibanez Iceman upside down he's come up with a design for a guitar that he's already used for numerous live shows, not to mention myriad studio sessions.

As we wait for even a sniff of one of the limited number of production models, Ibanez has created a new microsite that features, among other things, a video that sees Paul, in customary style, show off his creation to a tee.

To check out the video and all learn more about the guitar, visit the Fireman microsite.