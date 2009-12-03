Opeth To Play Blackwater Park album At The Albert Hall In April

Swedish progressive metal masters Opeth are celebrating their 20th anniversary next year in style with six special shows around the world - including one in London.

The band will play the legendary

Royal Albert Hall

on 5 April, and if that wasn't enough they'll be playing their classic 2001 album

Blackwater Park

through in its entirety as well as rarely heard songs too in a two-set show.

Opeth's mastermind

Mikael kerfeldt

said this about the shows:

“I can´t believe it, but…fuck…we´re celebrating 20 years!! 20 years I´ve been in this band, ever since I was 16! It´s insane! As far as I remember, we´ve never had a release party, never celebrated anything officially. Well, now is the time, you hear?”

“We´ve set up a string of shows, 6 of them actually, around the world. To say that they will be super-exclusive is beyond an understatement!”

“We´ve discussed the set list already and it seems like we´ll pull out a few songs we´ve never played before, some of which fans all over the world have been demanding to hear for years and years.”

“Our main agenda for these shows is to have “fun” whilst trying to blow your fucking minds, you could say business as usual, but really…it´ll be special, trust me! I can´t stress enough how exclusive this will be!”

“We will not add any more shows on top of the 6 that we´ve confirmed already, so please make up your mind early on whether you wanna go or not (of course you fucking do!) as I would assume there´s quite a few of our fans that might be interested in seeing a thing like this.”

“We´ll spend the better part of January-March rehearsing for this. All to make YOU fucking happy! OK, we´ll be tight, very tight indeed…come see us!”

“It´s a celebration!!!!”

Count us in!

The dates in full:

March 30th Stockholm, SWE - Cirkus

April 01st Essen, GER - Lichtburg

April 03rd Paris, FRA - Bataclan

April 05th London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

April 07th New York, NY - Terminal 5

April 09th Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern